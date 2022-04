German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

That comes after yesterday's gains evaporated and European indices closed lower (except for the UK FTSE). The rough turnaround comes as US equities also sank heavily though there is some light relief for the time being. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.7% on the day so far.