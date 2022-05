German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

There's not much in it to start the session as risk sentiment is rather more tentative for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures seen down 0.2% currently. But that follows a solid trading session in Wall Street yesterday, with the S&P 500 having closed up 2.0% and the Nasdaq up 2.8%.