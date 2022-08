German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Equities are finding a bit more of a footing after a poor start to the week, with the mood above mirroring that seen in US futures. S&P 500 futures are up 16 points, or 0.4%, on the day as there is a sort of push and pull playing out all before Fed chair Powell's speech in Jackson Hole tomorrow.