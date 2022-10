German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

European futures are a touch softer, reflecting the passive mood in Wall Street yesterday. Overall sentiment is a bit more mixed with US futures keeping higher today, with S&P 500 futures up 21 points, or 0.5%, as we look to get things going on the session. All eyes though will be on the ECB to provide the next clues for markets later in the day.