German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are also holding lower as we look towards the session ahead. S&P 500 futures are down 18 points, or 0.4%, currently. Broader markets are still largely digesting the US CPI data yesterday but don't rest on your laurels, we'll have US retail sales data coming up later today to add to the mix as well.