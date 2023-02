German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This reflects the softer mood seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% on the day currently. That is keeping the dollar lightly higher on the day as well but changes in FX remain rather meh overall. PMI data will be a focus point in the next hour or so and we'll how that impacts risk sentiment in Europe.