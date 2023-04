German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This comes after the more positive showing in Wall Street yesterday as well. US futures are looking a bit more tepid today though, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and both Nasdaq futures and Dow futures down 0.2% for now. But European stocks are continuing to sizzle, with French stocks having hit a fresh record high in trading yesterday.