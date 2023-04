German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

The optimism in European stocks continues to flow, with the DAX and CAC 40 poised to stretch things out at the highs for the year. The latter is trading at fresh record highs while the former will be looking to target its November high at 16,290 in the bigger picture. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are also seen up 9 points, or 0.2%, at the moment.