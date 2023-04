German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Well, the hot UK inflation numbers not only is impacting the pound but is also weighing slightly on equities sentiment and underpinning bond yields ahead of European trading. S&P 500 futures are down to the lows for the day now, down by nearly 12 points or 0.3%. That is spilling over to sentiment among European equities as well.