German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3% but mostly backed by tech stocks. Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% while Dow futures are up just 0.1% at the moment. For UK stocks, there is a bit of a catch up to the slight drop yesterday as London markets were closed.