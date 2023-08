German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This is in part to do with the late selling in Wall Street (again) yesterday. US futures are calmer so far today and keeping flattish but we've seen this story before for many a time already this week. Let's just wait until US traders come in to deliver the verdict. The only difference this time around is that we are seeing a decent retreat in bond yields on the day.