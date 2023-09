German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both down 0.2% currently as equities are staying more cautious with the return of the Treasuries market today. 10-year yields in the US are up 4.3 bps to 4.216% and that is helping to keep the dollar in a good spot while keeping risk sentiment in check to start the day.