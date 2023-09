German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes as US futures are gradually nudging higher, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.3%. Tech shares are leading the way though with Nasdaq futures up 0.5% while Dow futures are up 0.2%. This comes as the dollar is easing across the board, though the reaction function is a little wonky with investors not too fearful of the BOJ's "quiet exit" from easy policy - which the dollar is responding to.