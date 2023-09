German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

European futures are pointing to some catching up to the Wall Street losses yesterday. But that is offset slightly by light gains in US futures today, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.2% currently. It's been a rough week for equities and the overall outlook is not much improved so long as bond yields continue to push higher amid the breakout in Treasury yields.