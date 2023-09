German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This comes as S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.2%, with a recovery in tech stocks helping out late in trading yesterday. That being said, higher yields continue to reverberate and are a major cause for concern for equities at the moment. The selling in bonds tend to hit later in US trading, so just be wary that the calmer risk mood we're seeing now may not hold through the day.