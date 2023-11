German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This comes as S&P 500 futures are also marked down by 0.3%, with Nasdaq futures lagging and down 0.4% currently. It's all a bit of a tentative one with month-end approaching, especially after equities have posted four straight weeks of gains now coming into this week. So, this doesn't take the shine off that whatsoever.