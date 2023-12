German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This comes as US futures are also lagging, despite lower bond yields as we look towards European morning trade. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, owing much to a decline in tech shares with Nasdaq futures down 0.5% currently. 10-year Treasury yields are seen down 5.4 bps to 4.231%, so that is keeping a bit more of a mixed mood for now.