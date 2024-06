German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

European indices were marked down by political angst over the weekend to start the week. But the mood music is looking calmer today at least, with a light bounce observed in early trade. US futures remain more muted, with S&P 500 futures looking flat. There's not much to really work with in the session ahead. All eyes are on the main events later this week, and that will only kick off tomorrow.