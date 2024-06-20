- German DAX futures +0.2%
- UK FTSE futures +0.2%
This follows the sluggish showing yesterday with French stocks in particular sliding back. For today, the overall mood is a better one with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3% after the mid-week break.
