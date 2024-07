German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

It's still early in the day and on the week itself, European indices will be eyeing earnings from the big banks. Spain's Santander and France's BNP Paribas will be reporting on Wednesday, alongside Germany's Deutsche Bank and Italy's UniCredit. US futures are also calmer, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2% so far on the day.