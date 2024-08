German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European indices ended more mixed though but the general mood in equities is a better one after the Wall Street rally. That owed much to tech stocks though, as the Dow was only up by 0.2% to close out July trading. But so far, US futures are also still in a better mood. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently.