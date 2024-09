German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Wall Street saw a mixed session with tech shares outperforming yesterday. But the mood music is all around softer today, as bonds are staying further bid. 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.5 bps to 3.62%, its lowest since June last year. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% alongside Nasdaq futures, while Dow futures are down 0.4% currently.