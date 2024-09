German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This comes with US futures also sitting just a touch higher on the day, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%. For European indices, this is a mild bounce after the fall on Friday. The drop then put quite a bit of a dent to an otherwise positive week for stocks in the region. For now, the overall risk mood remains steadier but not overly optimistic to start the week.