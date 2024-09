German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This comes as Chinese equities continue to stay more buoyed to end the week. The CSI 300 index is up another 3.6% today and poised to end the week with near 15% gains. Yowza. US futures are more muted today though, with S&P 500 futures keeping flat. Wall Street will be eyeing the US PCE price index later in the day for more clues in wrapping up the week.