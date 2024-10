German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This comes with US futures also showing a more tepid mood, down 0.1% on the day. Looking to Asia, Chinese equities are bouncing back after the setback yesterday with the CSI 300 index up 2.5% and Shanghai Composite up 2.8%. Both indices returned from the holiday with a strong gap higher but saw their respective gaps erased in trading yesterday. For today, at least steadier hands are coming back in.