German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

They've turned higher now in the past hour, dragged up by even more positive sentiment in US futures. S&P 500 futures are now at the highs for the day, up 1.7%, as we await the official announcement declaring Trump's victory. For European equities, there is some mixed sentiment at play. A Trump win will mean more tariffs and harsher trade disputes with the EU. So, that is something that is weighing on investors' minds as well.