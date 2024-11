German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This follows the more positive glow yesterday, with US stocks also carried by value and small caps. Tech shares are the ones seen more sluggish, failing to convince after Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures are also seen flat now with Nasdaq futures down 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are seen up a touch by 0.1% for now.