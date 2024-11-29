German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

European indices bounced back yesterday but are being dealt a bit of a setback again on the final day of November. On the month itself, it has been a poor showing for the most part with only the DAX able to hold its head up high. That owes to more domestic developments amid the political shake up in Germany. Looking to US futures, tech shares are the ones driving gains after Thanksgiving Day with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.4%. Dow futures are flat as we look to the session ahead.