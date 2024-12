German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This reflects the more tepid mood in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1% but it is still early in the day. Equities have been off to a good start in December trading with the DAX up over 3% and CAC 40 nearly 1%. Likewise, the S&P 500 is at fresh record highs and is up 0.9% on the week thus far with the Nasdaq up 2.7% in the opening three days of December.