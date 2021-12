German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

The market mood is keeping calmer for now after a softer start to the week yesterday. The usual suspects i.e. inflation and omicron fears are still in play but all eyes are on the Fed tomorrow.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping steadier with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, Dow futures up 0.2%.