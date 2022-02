German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, where we are seeing some calmer tones transpire on the day. The sanctions slapped on Russia aren't anything too concerning but tensions still remain so there is that to consider.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.3% so far today.