German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures flat

Equities are taking a slight breather after a solid performance last week, with S&P 500 futures also pointing 0.2% down on the day currently. All eyes are on the bond market for now as that is the key spot in trading on the week so far.

Treasury yields are poised for a stronger breakout but just be mindful that the curve is continuing to flatten. 2s10s are now down to just 15 bps as the prospect of an inversion draws nearer. Well, it's not like we didn't see this coming.