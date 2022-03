German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

The overall risk mood is holding up but there isn't any overwhelming optimism like what we saw from US trading yesterday. S&P 500 futures are up just 0.1% at the moment. In FX, the dollar is mostly the laggard with a bit of a pullback in USD/JPY to 121.70 from a high of 122.43 earlier in the day. That said, we're well off the low of 121.20 as well so there's that.