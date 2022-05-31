German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

The more tepid mood comes after modest gains posted yesterday, as markets carried over the trading themes from last week amid the US holiday. The new week will sort of get a fresh start today but month-end flows will be a factor to be wary about.

S&P 500 futures are up just 5 points from Friday levels and down 20 points from overnight trading in the US. That points to some caution as well offered up by US futures as we get things going on the day.