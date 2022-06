German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Risk sentiment is keeping steadier as we get into European morning trade, after a bit of a sluggish showing by equities yesterday. The recent bounce in stocks may have some added breathing room but the storm clouds are still staying the course. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures flat, and Dow futures up 0.4% currently.