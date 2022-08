German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

It's not a good look for risk sentiment so far today, with S&P 500 futures also seen down 25 points, or 0.6%, currently. Just be wary that the more pessimistic mood might also weigh on the aussie and kiwi later in the day, despite both currencies' decent start. For now, the technicals are also in play with the S&P 500 continuing to back further away from a test of its 200-day moving average last week: