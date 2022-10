German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This comes alongside a sluggish mood seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% as well. The mood is helped out a little by news of China mulling over reducing its inbound quarantine period from 10 days to 7 days. However, there is still a lack of follow through optimism after the bright start in the opening two days of the week.