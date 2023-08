German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.0%

There is a bit of catch up there for UK stocks as they will be returning from the long weekend. S&P 500 futures are now up 6 points, or 0.14%, as equities in general are holding steadier after yesterday's gains. This comes as bond yields are retreating slightly to start the session, with 10-year yields in the US down 3.3 bps to 4.178% currently.