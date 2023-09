German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

The main drag last Friday was tech stocks but equities in general didn't endure a positive session in Wall Street overall. That is weighing slightly on European stocks to start the new week, offset by slightly higher US futures. S&P 500 futures are up 0.14% currently. European indices did enjoy a positive showing last week at least, helped out by the fact that the ECB is done with rate hikes.