German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This comes as US futures are also seen up 0.2% with a slight opening gap higher, as the events in the Middle East over the weekend were not as bad as feared. That being said, keep an eye out on the bond market as 10-year Treasury yields are seen up over 4 bps to 4.97% currently and that could still be a spot to hurt equities in the bigger picture.