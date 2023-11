German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

The overall mood is more tentative with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% but that owes to a bit of a mix in value and tech shares. Dow futures are up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% currently. The bond market remains the key driver but it isn't hinting at much for now with Treasury yields being little changed. It's all about the US jobs report later today.