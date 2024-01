German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

UK stocks in particular look buoyed as the poor retail sales data perhaps highlights an urgency for the BOE to start loosening monetary policy. Besides that, the gains aren't much although S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.1% currently. However, do keep an eye out on the bond market as that could still come back to bite at broader sentiment in the session(s) ahead.