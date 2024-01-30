German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European indices had a more limp showing yesterday while Wall Street ended the day with record gains once again. So, there is some element of catching up to start the day here in Europe. The overall risk sentiment so far is more tepid though, with US futures down 0.1% currently. If anything else, do keep an eye on the bond market though as lower yields could spark a turnaround for stocks. But at the same time, there is also month-end flows to contend with so it could be a trickier one in the next few sessions.