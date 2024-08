German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This comes with US futures also holding a touch higher on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently. The reaction to the US CPI report yesterday was a little more subdued given the anticipation but it still keeps with a more positive mood for risk trades, at least for now.