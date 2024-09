German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

It's still early in the day but equities are cooling off after the better start to the week yesterday. S&P 500 futures are also down 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% and Dow futures also down 0.2% currently. There won't be much to shake things up in the day ahead, so market players will be left to their own devices in figuring out where to go on the week itself.