German DAX futures +0.4%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

This follows from the gains yesterday and also the positive showing in Wall Street overnight. S&P 500 futures are lightly changed on the day though, so we're not seeing the optimism get too carried away just yet. Just be mindful that bonds are bid on the day as well, so that might have a say on broader market sentiment. 10-year yields in the US are down 4 bps to 3.64% currently.