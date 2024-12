German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This largely continues the selling mood, even in Wall Street overnight. It continues to be a case of two tales at the moment as tech shares are dominating the scene, leaving behind everything else. The Dow ended with eight straight days of losses in Wall Street, while the Nasdaq closed at a record high. US futures are more cautious today though, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% currently.