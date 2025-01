German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes with US futures also marked higher after the gains yesterday. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% with Nasdaq futures up 0.3% currently. The S&P 500 index itself was called into question on Monday but dip buyers looked to have survived that test and were duly rewarded.