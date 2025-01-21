German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures flat

After a brief reprieve on tariffs, Trump warned Canada and Mexico that it is coming late on in the day. And that's arguably also keeping European investors on their toes at the moment. It is a signal that when Trump turns on the switch, things can move rather quickly. As for US equities, they are holding calmer. S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.1% on the day with tech shares feeling rather optimistic after getting a front row seat to Trump's inauguration. If that's not a vote of confidence to the big tech firms and for the stock market, I don't know what is.