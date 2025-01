German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The DAX continues to run at record highs after a stuttering start to the week for stocks in general. The focus might be on Nvidia and tech shares but European indices are enjoying a good spell this week, besides French stocks. S&P 500 futures are still seen up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.5% and Dow futures up 0.2% currently.